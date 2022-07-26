Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.79% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $62,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 284,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

BFAM traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. 9,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

