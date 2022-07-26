Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Burlington Stores worth $43,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 6.7 %
Burlington Stores stock traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.65. 30,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.03. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
