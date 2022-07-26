Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises about 1.7% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Manhattan Associates worth $114,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. 3,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $127.29. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

