Stephens Lowers NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $38.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCR. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NCR stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. NCR has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,102,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

