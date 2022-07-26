Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 26th (ABNB, ADXS, AKBA, ALVO, ATHX, AVGR, BKSY, CETX, CNTY, CURO)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 26th:

Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM). They issued a reduce rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). OTR Global issued a positive rating on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.