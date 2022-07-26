Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 26th (ABNB, ADXS, AKBA, ALVO, ATHX, AVGR, BKSY, CETX, CNTY, CURO)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 26th:

Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM). They issued a reduce rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). OTR Global issued a positive rating on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

