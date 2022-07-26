Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 26th (ACQ, AGF.B, BYD, CIX, CMMC, DFY, EFN, EMA, FFIV, FSZ)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 26th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$49.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

had its price target cut by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was given a C$195.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$37.00 to C$38.00. Barclays PLC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$59.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.40.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial to C$1.40. Pi Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$212.00 to C$208.00. Barclays PLC currently has a na rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) was given a C$4.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $76.00 to $71.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $64.00 to $52.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$45.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$68.00 to C$63.00.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) was given a C$37.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

