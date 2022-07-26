Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 26th (ACQ, AGF.B, BYD, CIX, CMMC, DFY, EFN, EMA, FFIV, FSZ)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 26th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$49.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was given a C$195.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$37.00 to C$38.00. Barclays PLC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$59.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.40.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial to C$1.40. Pi Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$212.00 to C$208.00. Barclays PLC currently has a na rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) was given a C$4.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $76.00 to $71.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $64.00 to $52.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$45.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$68.00 to C$63.00.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) was given a C$37.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

