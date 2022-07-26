Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 26th (BPOP, DHIL, DIN, DLNG, DVN, FDP, FOSL, LANC, LKFN, MBUU)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 26th:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

