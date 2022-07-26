Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 26th (BPOP, DHIL, DIN, DLNG, DVN, FDP, FOSL, LANC, LKFN, MBUU)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 26th:
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
