Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 28,288 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 18,692 call options.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 3.71.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.