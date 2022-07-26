StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.83.

Whiting Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Articles

