StockNews.com Downgrades Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Synalloy has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.72%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $68,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synalloy by 1,993.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synalloy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 85,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

