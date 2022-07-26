StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.70.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $67,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.