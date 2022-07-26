StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.70.
Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (ARTW)
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.