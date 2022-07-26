StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Trading Down 0.4 %

Fuwei Films stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

