StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.87. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.