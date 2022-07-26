StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 10.6 %

NERV stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.