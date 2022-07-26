StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -111.47 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

