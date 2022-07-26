StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -111.47 and a beta of 0.39.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
