StockNews.com Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 147,759 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

