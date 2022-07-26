Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.58

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 95121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

