Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stryker to $213.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.41. 2,240,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,032. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 8,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.