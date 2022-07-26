Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.30-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.60.

Stryker Stock Up 1.4 %

Stryker stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.41. 2,240,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average is $239.90. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

