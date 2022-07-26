Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 45,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,616. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

