Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,020. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day moving average of $171.13.

