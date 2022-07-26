Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.65. 178,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.22 and its 200-day moving average is $422.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

