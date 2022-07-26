Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

