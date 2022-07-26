Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,696,000 after purchasing an additional 893,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 36,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

