Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 246,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120,942 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

