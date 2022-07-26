Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,372,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after buying an additional 60,437 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,803,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,138. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.63.

