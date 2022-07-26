Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $906,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.23. The company had a trading volume of 68,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

