Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,830. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.