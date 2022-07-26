Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$1.17. The firm had revenue of C$59.12 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.