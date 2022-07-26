SuperLauncher Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,406.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $628,062.94 and $1,406.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017297 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,180 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
