SuperLauncher Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,406.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $628,062.94 and $1,406.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,180 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

