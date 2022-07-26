SYNC Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,278.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $3,278.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00209028 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008295 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00569675 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,403,259 coins and its circulating supply is 117,857,067 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

