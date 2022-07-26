Syneos Health (SYNH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Syneos Health to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY22 guidance at $5.05-5.25 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNH opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $104.18.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,401 shares of company stock worth $1,568,157. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 94.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

