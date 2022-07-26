Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

