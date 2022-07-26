Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Down to $157.49

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.49, but opened at $149.31. Target shares last traded at $150.93, with a volume of 50,389 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.54.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.