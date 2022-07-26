TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.63. 207,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,987. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,871,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,008,734 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,976.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

