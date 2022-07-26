Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CSFB from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.35.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.19. 734,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.84 and a 52-week high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

