Teladoc Health (TDOC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

