Telcoin (TEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.75 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Telcoin has a market cap of $91.75 million and $1.21 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,079.98 or 1.00006262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

