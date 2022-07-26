Tellor (TRB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.93 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $34.82 million and $41.93 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $20.44 or 0.00097715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,923.00 or 1.00014260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00125255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

