Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $169-171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.22 million. Tenable also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.17-0.20 EPS.

Tenable Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. Tenable has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.54.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

