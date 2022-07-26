Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.57 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.71.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,744,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,537. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

