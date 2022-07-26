Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 2,430 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,483. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

