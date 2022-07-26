Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00007178 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $63.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 924,504,681 coins and its circulating supply is 902,960,000 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

