Thalassa (LON:THAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.00

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43), with a volume of 17500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Thalassa Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

