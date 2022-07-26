The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

