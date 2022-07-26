The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.