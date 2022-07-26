The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Boosted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

