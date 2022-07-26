The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $269.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.