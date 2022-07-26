The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also commented on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
The Container Store Group Trading Up 0.7 %
TCS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.