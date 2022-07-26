The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group Trading Up 0.7 %

TCS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.