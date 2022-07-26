The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $650.72 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $650.72 million and approximately $46.02 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,923.00 or 1.00014260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00125255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.